OpenAI weighs waiting until 2027 for its public debut

OpenAI has filed to go public, but advisers are weighing a 2027 debut as the company balances a $1 trillion target against growing scrutiny.

OpenAI is weighing whether to wait until 2027 for its market debut, even after filing a confidential draft S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8. The choice captures the company’s central tension: enormous demand for a marquee artificial intelligence name, and the need to manage valuation, disclosure and governance before Wall Street starts setting the terms.

The company has not set a timetable for any further action. In its June 8 statement, OpenAI said the confidential filing was made under Rule 135 and did not constitute an offer to sell securities, leaving the door open on when, or whether, it will press ahead.

That optionality is especially striking because advisers have already laid out sharply different paths. One option under discussion would push the listing to 2027 and aim for a $1 trillion valuation. Another would bring OpenAI to market sooner at a lower target valuation. Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing, a sign that the slower route has real momentum inside the company.

The private-market backdrop explains why the timing matters. On March 31, OpenAI said it raised $122 billion in committed capital at an $852 billion post-money valuation. That financing showed how fast investors have bid up the company’s worth before any public-market earnings test, and it also underscored the scale of capital that frontier AI continues to absorb.

OpenAI is also navigating a more demanding regulatory environment. The White House asked the company to stagger the release of a new model over security concerns, a request tied to the Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy. OpenAI planned a limited preview in which access would be approved customer by customer during the preview period, a rollout structure that reflects how closely the company’s releases are now watched in Washington.

The timing debate came as OpenAI continued to expand its hardware ambitions. On June 25, the company and Broadcom announced they were unveiling an LLM-optimized inference chip, another signal that OpenAI’s capital needs and infrastructure plans are still widening even as it weighs public ownership. The company has entered the IPO pipeline, but the date on the offering remains open.