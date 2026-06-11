Opendoor shuts India operations as AI reshapes offshoring model

Opendoor is closing its India arm after a 2024 expansion, a sharp sign that AI is pushing offshore work toward smaller, more specialized teams.

Opendoor’s shutdown of its India operations is a small corporate move with a much larger signal for the outsourcing market. The company is winding down work in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad after expanding there in 2024, and CEO Kaz Nejatian said the jobs belong closer to U.S. customers and will be handled by smaller AI-native teams.

The exit lands as India has become the world’s largest Global Capability Center market, with more than 2,100 centers employing about 2.36 million people and generating nearly $100 billion in annual revenue. For years, that model rested on scale and cost advantages. Now it is being judged more on outcomes, with rising wages and talent shortages testing the economics, especially in Bengaluru, where the labor pool has been under the most pressure.

AI-generated illustration

Opendoor’s retreat suggests AI is not eliminating offshore work outright so much as changing which work gets sent overseas. The company had nearly 250 employees in India when it opened offices in Chennai and Bengaluru in 2024, and later added a development center in Hyderabad. Its global headcount had already fallen to 1,042 at the end of last year from 1,470 a year earlier, pointing to a broader restructuring and cost-cutting effort rather than a standalone reversal.

That distinction matters in India’s tech sector, where companies are hiring more selectively and entry-level roles are expected to shrink as AI takes over routine tasks. Firms are increasingly looking for AI and cybersecurity skills instead of broad-based scale hiring, a shift that could lift the value of India’s operations even as it reduces the number of seats. In that environment, the old promise of cheap labor is giving way to a narrower premium on speed, expertise and automation.

Investor reaction has framed Opendoor’s decision as an early test of how AI will reorder global operations. One venture investor called it a “watershed moment” for AI-driven operations, while others warned that manual work will be replaced by AI and jobs in India could be lost. Opendoor said affected employees will receive transition support. The broader message is clearer still: offshore work is not disappearing, but the companies buying it are demanding less headcount, more automation and a tighter link to core business goals.