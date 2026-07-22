Opposition protest boosts youth-led Cockroach Janta Party in India

Congress's protest outside Narendra Modi's residence gave the Cockroach Janta Party fresh momentum after Delhi clashes injured about 180 people. The satire-born movement now wants Dharmendra Pradhan out.

Congress demonstrated outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house on Tuesday, adding fresh political weight to the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party after street clashes in Delhi left about 180 people injured. The movement began as online satire in May 2026, but it has grown into a noisy challenge to Modi's government, powered by anger over exam leaks and education policy.

The flashpoint came on July 20, 2026, when thousands of mostly young supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and tried to march toward Parliament. Police blocked the route with barricades, tear gas, smoke bombs and a lathi-charge. WION said 118 police personnel were injured and around 70 protesters were detained, underscoring how quickly the demonstration shifted from performance to confrontation.

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At the center of the anger is the NEET medical entrance exam, which BBC News said was taken by 2.28 million students before being cancelled after reports that the paper had leaked. The exam was later re-held weeks afterward, but the damage to confidence had already been done. The CJP has made the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan one of its main demands, linking student outrage to broader complaints about accountability in public institutions.

Abhijeet Dipke, a recent graduate, started the movement online in May 2026, and the group quickly amassed millions of followers in days. Jantar Mantar, the 18th-century astronomical observatory that has become New Delhi's best-known protest site, gave the movement a visible stage, but the message spread far beyond the square. Two movement members met with a government minister on July 20, and a federal minister later promised the government would weigh the group's demands.

After the violence, leaders said they would not stage another march through New Delhi, but would continue campaigning. That decision suggests the CJP is trying to turn a single explosive protest into a longer political campaign, with the mix of exam stress, youth frustration and opposition attention giving it traction beyond the original satire.