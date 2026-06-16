Oprah Winfrey picks Little Wonder as her 124th book club selection

Oprah Winfrey’s 124th book club pick landed on a newly released novel set in Beijing, giving Sophie Chen Keller an instant national spotlight.

Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club selection once again showed how one endorsement can shift a novel from a new release into a national conversation. Winfrey chose Little Wonder by Sophie Chen Keller as Oprah’s 124th book club pick, announcing it on CBS Mornings and sending immediate attention to a book published the same day.

The novel is set in China and follows a food delivery worker and her gifted son, River, a musical prodigy who gets lost in Beijing. The story tracks Song and River before and after their separation, placing family, migration, and survival at the center of a narrative built around loss and unexpected help.

Photo by Jamie Kimball

The book’s path to Oprah’s seal of approval also says something about the changing publishing business. Little Wonder was released through Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint in partnership with Penguin Random House, and Hager helped facilitate the call in which Winfrey informed Keller of the selection. In an industry crowded by algorithms, celebrity book clubs still offer something rare: a single, recognizable taste-maker can move a title from the list of new books into the larger culture.

Winfrey said in a statement that she was “riveted” by the novel and called it a “novel to remember.” She added, “I was riveted in hopeful anticipation of the outcome of this unforgettable journey of a mother and her son. Harrowing experiences and unexpected kindnesses make this a novel to remember.” That language, focused on endurance and grace, fits the kind of book that has long defined Oprah’s reading picks.

Malik Shabazz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Keller said, “Getting the call from Oprah was an astonishing dream come true.” She is also the author of The Luster of Lost Things. Born in China, raised in California, and now living in Germany with her husband and two children, Keller brings a transnational perspective to a novel that spans family separation, artistic promise, and a city as large and searching as Beijing. The selection underscores that even in a fragmented media era, Oprah’s endorsement still carries the power to shape book sales, launch careers, and steer the cultural conversation.