Oracle wins federal HR platform deal in Trump tech overhaul

Oracle secured a $395.8 million federal HR contract that could replace more than 100 agency systems for two million civilian workers.

Oracle has won the federal government’s biggest attempt yet to build a single human resources backbone for civilian agencies, a deal that could reshape how Washington hires, pays and tracks its workforce. The contract sits at the center of President Donald Trump’s broader push to overhaul federal technology, and it hands one of Silicon Valley’s largest software firms a central role in a system that touches about two million U.S. Executive Branch civilian employees.

The Office of Personnel Management said Oracle will deliver the Federal HRIT Modernization Core Human Capital Management platform, a cloud-based system meant to replace the patchwork of more than 100 unique Core HCM systems now used across government, many of them outdated and duplicative. OPM said the consolidation could cut taxpayer costs by more than 90 percent while improving efficiency, security and service delivery. The award notice on SAM.gov listed the deal at $395,810,490.00 and described it as a firm, fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity single-award contract with a ten-year ordering period.

The platform is expected to do far more than store personnel records. The contract calls for end-to-end HR functionality, including core human resources and personnel action processing, payroll and benefits integration, time and attendance tracking, talent acquisition, performance management and compliance tools. It must also handle electronic SF-52 routing and audit trails, while remaining interoperable with existing federal IT systems and compliant with FISMA and FedRAMP. Core implementation is expected in fall 2026, a timetable that will test whether the government can move a sprawling bureaucracy onto one common commercial platform without disrupting paychecks or personnel actions.

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The stakes are political as well as administrative. Oracle chairman Larry Ellison has long backed Trump and serves on the president’s science and technology council, making the award a notable fit with the administration’s campaign to cut costs and modernize the federal workforce. The move also comes after Trump’s second-term government overhaul was initially tied to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, before Musk later left the administration. In that sense, the contract is not just a procurement win for Oracle. It is a case study in how far the federal government is willing to outsource the modernization of its own machinery.

The path to the award was already contested. OPM and the White House Office of Management and Budget announced the broader Federal HR 2.0 initiative on December 10, 2025, and Federal News Network said OPM had 119 different HR IT platforms in use government-wide. The same outlet reported that Oracle beat Workday for the ten-year contract, and that two vendors protested after being eliminated in the final round. OPM had also canceled a prior sole-source Workday deal in May 2025. The result is a major test of whether Washington can simplify its back office without becoming more dependent on a single vendor to run it.