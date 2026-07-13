O'Reilly relishes Messi showdown as England face Argentina in semi-final

Nico O'Reilly gets his biggest stage yet as England meet Argentina in Atlanta, with Lionel Messi looming over a semi-final that could mark one of his last World Cup games.

Nico O'Reilly will step into the sharpest spotlight of his career on Wednesday in Atlanta, where England meet Argentina in the World Cup semi-final with Lionel Messi still at the center of the stage. For the 20-year-old left-back, it is a chance to test himself against a player who has shaped two decades of the tournament and may be making one of his final World Cup appearances.

England reached the last four by beating Norway 2-1, while Argentina advanced after a 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland. That set up a meeting that carries obvious footballing weight and an added layer of symbolism: a younger England side, built by Thomas Tuchel and drawn from a 26-man squad for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, against the most recognizable figure of Messi’s era.

O'Reilly has become one of the faces of that new group. FIFA singled him out on April 25, 2026, as one of the tournament’s youngsters to watch, and Manchester City described his World Cup involvement as a “dream come true” in a preview published four weeks ago. The recognition has been matched by the scale of the occasion itself, with O'Reilly now preparing for the kind of semi-final that usually belongs to established stars rather than emerging ones.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

The matchup also sharpens the sense of England’s challenge. Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina still revolve around Messi, with Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister among the names behind him, but Messi remains the reference point for everything Argentina do. England have already shown resilience in reaching the semi-finals, and Jordan Pickford has said the side are ready to topple Messi and Argentina and reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For O'Reilly, the game is more than another selection in a long tournament run. He has spoken before about the World Cup as a dream come true, and his place in this semi-final confirms how quickly he has moved from prospect to participant in one of football’s most consequential fixtures. On Wednesday, that progression meets its hardest examination, with Messi on the other side and a place in the final at stake.