Orks Unleash Two New Detachments in Warhammer 40,000

Warhammer Community reveals two new Ork detachments, expanding tactical options and excitement for Warhammer 40,000 players.

Warhammer 40,000 enthusiasts have new reasons to celebrate as Warhammer Community announced the launch of two fresh Ork detachments under the banner of Da Speedwaaagh!. This official update introduces new strategies and unit combinations to the Ork faction, shaking up both casual and competitive play.

What Are the New Ork Detachments?

The official Warhammer Community article details the release of two detachments: the Speedmob Detachment and the Stompa Fist Detachment. Each detachment brings unique rules, specialized datasheets, and thematic playstyles that expand the Orks’ tactical toolkit.

Speedmob Detachment: Focuses on fast attack units and vehicular warfare, allowing players to field more Warbikes, Buggies, and specialized speed-based units.

Focuses on fast attack units and vehicular warfare, allowing players to field more Warbikes, Buggies, and specialized speed-based units. Stompa Fist Detachment: Centers around heavy walkers and mechanical might, enabling multiple Stompas and Deff Dreads to take the field for maximum firepower and durability.

What Do These Detachments Offer?

Each new detachment comes with its own set of rules and stratagems designed to highlight the Orks’ unpredictable and aggressive playstyle. The Speedmob Detachment emphasizes mobility, granting bonuses for movement and charges, while the Stompa Fist boosts resilience and shooting power for Ork walkers.

Speedmob units gain abilities that let them outflank, redeploy, or benefit from improved hit-and-run tactics.

Stompa Fist units access enhanced damage output and defensive buffs, making them a formidable presence on the tabletop.

Impact on the Warhammer 40,000 Meta

The introduction of these detachments is expected to invigorate the Ork faction’s presence in both narrative and competitive play. Ork armies have historically favored either speed-focused or mechanized builds, and the official support for both approaches gives players new depth when building lists and planning strategies.

While full tournament data is not yet available, the new detachments are likely to influence win rates and popularity as players experiment with the fresh options. The flexibility offered by the Speedmob and Stompa Fist Detachments may lead to more diverse Ork armies appearing in events and leagues.

How to Access the New Rules

Players can find the datasheets, special rules, and stratagems for both detachments in the official Warhammer 40,000 downloads section. These downloadable resources provide everything needed for players to start fielding the new detachments in their games.

Looking Ahead

The addition of the Speedmob and Stompa Fist Detachments marks an exciting chapter for Ork fans and the broader Warhammer 40,000 community. As players experiment with these new builds on the tabletop, further updates and tactical insights are expected to emerge on community sites and at events. For now, the Waaagh! is faster—and stompy-er—than ever before.