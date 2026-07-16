Orphanage fire near Algiers kills 11 children, injures 19 others

A pre-dawn fire at a childcare home in Mohammedia killed 11 children and injured 19 people. The blaze has raised questions about inspection and emergency readiness.

A fire at a two-story childcare institution in Mohammedia, in the eastern suburbs of Algiers, killed 11 children and injured 19 others after breaking out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The deaths have put Algeria’s fire-safety standards, inspection enforcement and emergency readiness at child-care homes under immediate scrutiny.

Civil Protection officials said emergency crews rushed to the building soon after the blaze started. Local reports described blackened masonry on the structure after the fire, while residents also converged on the scene as firefighters tried to contain the damage. No names or ages of the victims were released.

Ten of the injured suffered burns, adding to concerns about how quickly children inside were able to escape from the early-morning fire. Some reports described the site as a state-run child welfare home or foster care facility, underscoring the obligation on public authorities to maintain safe conditions in institutions housing vulnerable children.

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The fire came as Algeria was enduring a heatwave that had already sparked hundreds of blazes across the country’s north, widening the strain on emergency services. That broader fire emergency makes the Mohammedia deaths more than an isolated tragedy: it points to the pressure on civil defense systems, building oversight and evacuation planning at facilities where children depend entirely on adults and state protection.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims, and the cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed in the reports. But the setting itself, a child-care institution near the capital, will intensify questions about whether the building met fire-safety requirements, whether inspections were frequent enough, and whether staff had the training and resources to move children out before flames spread.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

The blaze killed 11 people, including children, in one of the deadliest fires reported near Algiers in recent years. With 19 people wounded and the location now marked by scorched walls, the focus is shifting from the scene of the fire to the safeguards that failed before dawn.