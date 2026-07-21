Ortega says Nicaragua will skip elections after rigging accusations

Ortega moved to end Nicaragua’s elections after rigging accusations, stripping the opposition’s last formal route into power and deepening regional fallout.

Daniel Ortega said Nicaragua would no longer hold elections during celebrations marking the 47th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution in Managua, a move that follows years of accusations that he rigged votes to keep himself in power. By abandoning the ballot altogether, Ortega went beyond the familiar pattern of manipulated contests and removed the last public mechanism that gave his government a claim to democratic legitimacy.

Ortega’s break with elections did not come out of nowhere. Since his return to power in 2007, his government has concentrated authority in the executive, steadily eroded political competition and dismantled independent institutions. Civil society organizations and independent media have been shut down or driven into exile, and in 2021 Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term while locking up candidates and attacking critical media.

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The latest declaration changes the stakes for U.S. foreign policy because it leaves Washington with fewer leverage points than it had when Nicaragua still staged elections that could be condemned as unfair. Earlier Ortega contests were already dismissed as sham votes, but ending elections altogether makes it harder for diplomats to press for monitoring, opposition access or even the pretense of a negotiated opening. It also leaves regional governments facing a neighbor that has stopped pretending that competitive politics still exists.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

Nicaragua’s democratic collapse has also fed migration pressure across the hemisphere. Over a 12-month period, Managua received more than 1,000 flights carrying migrants from countries including Libya, Morocco, Uzbekistan, India and Tajikistan, after which travelers began routes toward the U.S.-Mexico border. That flow made Nicaragua a transit point in a wider migration network and gave Ortega another source of leverage in regional diplomacy.

Cancillería Ecuador via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

With no elections on the calendar, the conflict around Nicaragua shifts from election administration to outright regime closure. Ortega’s decision turns a long-running democratic erosion into a formal abandonment of electoral legitimacy, forcing the United States and its neighbors to deal with a government that has moved past rigging results and decided not to hold votes at all.