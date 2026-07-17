Oscar winner Brenda Fricker, star of My Left Foot and Home Alone 2, dies

The Dublin-born actor won an Oscar for My Left Foot, then became a household name as Casualty's Megan Roach and Home Alone 2's Pigeon Lady.

Brenda Fricker, the Dublin-born actor who won an Academy Award for My Left Foot and became a familiar face in both British television and Hollywood film, has died. Across six decades on stage and screen, she moved from prestige drama to mainstream entertainment without losing the plainspoken screen presence that made her memorable.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, on 17 February 1945, Fricker built a career that stretched across more than thirty films. Her Oscar came for her supporting performance in My Left Foot, the 1989 drama that fixed her place in Irish screen history and brought her international recognition. That award remained the cornerstone of her reputation, but it was only one part of a career that reached far beyond a single trophy.

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For many viewers, Fricker was Megan Roach in the BBC medical series Casualty, a role that made her a regular presence in homes across the United Kingdom. She also became instantly recognisable to a global audience as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the 1992 sequel starring Macaulay Culkin. The part turned a small but pivotal character into one of the film’s most enduring images, and it introduced Fricker to a generation that knew her first from holiday television reruns rather than prestige cinema.

Her work was repeatedly described as spanning six decades, a span that reflected unusual range as much as longevity. Fricker moved easily between stage, film and television, and her career connected Irish drama, BBC broadcasting and mainstream Hollywood in a way few character actors managed. Later in life, she spoke openly about depression, adding to a public profile that was defined not just by fame, but by candour about personal struggle.

Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That combination of visibility and restraint helped make her performances last. My Left Foot gave Brenda Fricker her highest honour, Casualty made her a household name, and Home Alone 2 kept her image alive for younger viewers who met her first as the woman feeding pigeons in New York.