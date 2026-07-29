Oscar-winning Irish singer Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

Glen Hansard, the Dublin busker behind Falling Slowly, died in a motorcycle crash in Lucan at 56. His Oscar win helped carry indie folk into the mainstream.

Glen Hansard, the Dublin busker who helped push indie folk into the mainstream with Once and its Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly, died in a motorcycle crash in Lucan, Dublin, on Wednesday. He was 56.

Hansard became a defining figure in Irish music as the frontman of The Frames, a role he held since the 1990s, while also building a screen career that included appearances in The Commitments and Once. The low-budget 2007 musical gave him his most enduring international breakthrough, turning a stripped-down story of street-level musicians into an Academy Awards triumph.

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Hansard and Markéta Irglová won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2008 for Falling Slowly, a victory that helped turn Once from a modest independent film into a global touchstone for singer-songwriters. A 2008 NPR interview traced that rise from the film’s small-scale origins to Oscar success, and it cemented Hansard’s reputation as an artist who could move easily between club stages, film sets and awards-season attention.

Coverage of his death said the crash happened in the early hours of the morning in Lucan. South East Radio identified the fatal crash as taking place in Dublin on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Hansard’s death closes the arc on a career that had lately been framed around the same journey he made years earlier: a recent Late Late Show segment was titled Glen Hansard: Dublin busking to Oscar glory.

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That arc was not just professional, but personal. In 2010, after a concert tragedy in which a man died falling from a building onto the stage during a show, Hansard spoke publicly about his shock. IrishCentral later reported that he offered to pay for grief counseling for fans who witnessed the death, a gesture that matched the emotional intensity that had long marked his performances.

Shawn Anderson from Seattle, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

From The Frames’ 1990s ascent to the worldwide reach of Falling Slowly, Hansard became one of the clearest examples of how Irish folk-rooted music could cross into film, the charts and the Academy Awards without losing its intimacy.