Oslo unveils national memorial ahead of 22 July attacks anniversary

Oslo opened a national 22 July memorial in its Government Quarter, 15 years after attacks that killed 77 people. The work links the bombing site to Utøya island.

Oslo unveiled a national memorial on Sunday in the city’s new Government Quarter, placing Norway’s official remembrance of the 22 July attacks at the center of the capital’s state district 15 years after the violence. The work, titled “Upholding,” was commissioned by KORO, Norway’s public art agency, and created by Norwegian artist Matias Faldbakken.

The sculpture combines a building structure with a large mosaic image, a design meant to connect the two places marked by the attacks: the Government Quarter and Utøya island. That choice gives the memorial a dual role, linking the seat of government with the island where many of the victims were killed.

AI-generated illustration

The 22 July 2011 attacks killed 77 people in total, including eight in the Oslo bombing and 69 on Utøya. They were carried out by Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right extremist, and remain the deadliest attacks in Norway since World War II. By formally unveiling a national memorial now, Norway is fixing official remembrance in a place tied directly to the bombing, rather than leaving memory to smaller local monuments and annual ceremonies alone.

Source: KORO. Photo: Vegard Kleven

The unveiling also follows years of disagreement over how the country should honor the dead. One earlier proposal, Jonas Dahlberg’s “Memory Wound” for Utøya, was ultimately scrapped after local opposition, with critics arguing about its effect on the landscape and on survivors. That history has made the design and location of “Upholding” especially significant: the new work seeks to remember the victims without turning the site into another source of conflict.

Photo by Raul Ling

Norway’s broader approach has also included the 22 July Centre in Oslo, which displays items linked to the attacks and keeps the history visible in a public setting. Together, the memorial, the center and the anniversary commemorations show how the country has chosen to place political violence inside public institutions and shared spaces, where grief, responsibility and resilience remain part of the national record.