OSOME CEO Eugenio F. shares an unconventional perspective on AI's impact on jobs, emphasizing adaptation over replacement in competitive markets.

OSOME CEO Eugenio F. is no stranger to the challenges of building a company in fiercely competitive environments. But when it comes to the growing debate about artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on jobs, his perspective stands out in a landscape often dominated by warnings and anxiety.

Confronting the AI and Jobs Debate

As advances in artificial intelligence continue to reshape business operations, questions about the future of work have taken center stage. While some predict widespread job losses due to automation, Eugenio F. argues that the narrative is more nuanced. In a recent conversation with AIM, he emphasized that the story is not simply one of machines replacing humans, but of adaptation and evolution within the workforce.

Building in Competitive Markets

OSOME’s expansion into some of the most competitive global markets provides a unique vantage point. Eugenio F. has observed firsthand how businesses and employees can navigate technological change. Rather than fueling mass redundancy, he suggests that AI introduces new opportunities for value creation and efficiency.

OSOME operates in regions with high employment rates and intense market competition.

Automation and AI adoption have accelerated, especially after the pandemic, as detailed in McKinsey’s analysis of post-COVID-19 workplace trends.

Many roles are evolving rather than disappearing, as highlighted in the World Economic Forum’s 2023 jobs report.

Workforce Adaptation Over Replacement

Eugenio F. points out that while some routine tasks are being automated, the need for human oversight, creativity, and critical thinking remains. This aligns with broader trends reported by the International Labour Organization, which found that technology is shifting job functions rather than erasing them entirely.

In sectors like accounting and business services—core to OSOME’s operations—AI is increasingly used to handle repetitive processes. However, as explained in OSOME’s own industry explainer, this allows professionals to focus on higher-value advisory work, client relationships, and strategic planning.

Looking Ahead: Skills, Not Jobs, at Risk

The consensus among experts is that as automation increases, specific skills—not entire jobs—face the most risk. Workers will need to adapt by reskilling and upskilling to remain relevant. Eugenio F. echoes this sentiment, advocating for continuous learning as the best defense against obsolescence.

Major reports such as those from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey suggest that the future workforce will be defined by adaptability, digital literacy, and the ability to work alongside AI tools. Companies like OSOME are already investing in training and development to ensure their teams can thrive as technology evolves.

Conclusion: A Balanced Perspective on AI and Employment

While fears of AI-driven job loss persist, industry leaders like Eugenio F. offer a more balanced view—one that recognizes both the challenges and the opportunities that technological change brings. As the future of work continues to unfold, the focus is likely to shift from replacement to transformation, with adaptability as the key to success.