Ossoff presses Trump intelligence pick on 2020 election, Gabbard raid role

Jay Clayton would not say Joe Biden won in 2020 as Jon Ossoff pressed him on Tulsi Gabbard's role in a Fulton County election raid and the intelligence fallout.

Jay Clayton would not say Joe Biden won the 2020 election as Jon Ossoff pressed him on whether a future director of national intelligence can oversee politically sensitive work without dodging basic facts. Clayton told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on July 15, 2026, “I am not an election denier” and “Joe Biden was certified,” but he did not give a direct answer when asked who won the race.

Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, used the confirmation hearing to test more than Clayton’s memory of 2020. He asked whether it was appropriate for the DNI to oversee domestic search warrants at sensitive election facilities, a line of questioning that tied the job to public trust in the intelligence apparatus and to fears that federal power could be pulled into election disputes. Clayton’s nomination hearing had been scheduled for June before Donald Trump abruptly delayed it, adding to Democratic concern that the White House was already using intelligence appointments as political leverage.

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The exchange grew sharper when Ossoff raised Tulsi Gabbard’s presence at an FBI search of the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center in Union City, Georgia, on Jan. 28, 2026. Clayton said he first learned of Gabbard’s involvement from Ossoff in a private meeting earlier this week, even though the episode had already drawn broad attention. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the Intelligence Committee’s vice chairman, later scolded Clayton for not being prepared to answer questions about Gabbard.

Gabbard has told lawmakers that Trump requested her presence as FBI agents carried out the search and that she was acting under her authority over intelligence related to election security. She also said she helped arrange a brief phone call between Trump and the agents on site. The search itself has become a flashpoint because it targeted election records tied to 2020, the year Trump has continued to claim was rigged in Georgia even after state officials audited and certified the results and courts rejected numerous challenges.

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An unsealed affidavit later showed the search grew out of claims from Kurt Olsen, a Trump ally involved in election-fraud efforts, deepening Democratic suspicions that the operation was driven by politics rather than evidence. A county spokesperson said agents took records from the 2020 presidential election, while federal and local officials described the search as court-authorized. For Clayton, the hearing left open a core question for the intelligence post: whether a nominee can credibly oversee sensitive powers while sidestepping the most basic facts about election legitimacy.