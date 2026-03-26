Rising outdoor cooking culture and evolving lifestyles are driving strong growth in the barbecue and grills market through 2026.

The barbecue and grills market is experiencing robust growth as outdoor cooking becomes increasingly woven into everyday life for American consumers. According to industry reporting by EIN News, shifting consumer trends and an expanding outdoor lifestyle are propelling market gains through 2026.

Outdoor Cooking Culture on the Rise

Americans have long had a passion for grilling, but recent years have seen a surge in outdoor cooking as a central part of home entertainment and relaxation. Data from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association underscores this trend, showing that a majority of U.S. households own a grill or smoker, and the frequency of barbecuing continues to climb. This cultural shift toward outdoor living is a key driver in the market’s expansion.

70% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker

own a grill or smoker The outdoor cooking market reached $6.1 billion in U.S. sales in 2021

Gas grills remain the most popular, but interest in charcoal, pellet, and electric grills is growing

Market Drivers and Consumer Trends

The growing popularity of outdoor gatherings, family meals, and at-home entertaining has made barbecue grills a staple of American backyards. EIN News highlights that consumers are investing in their outdoor spaces, purchasing not only basic grills but also advanced models featuring smart technology, temperature control, and multi-functional cooking capabilities.

According to market analysis from Grand View Research, the barbecue grill market is projected for steady growth through 2026, fueled by:

Increased disposable income

Urbanization and expansion of outdoor living spaces

Product innovation and smart grill technology

Seasonal promotions and outdoor cooking events

Changing Consumer Lifestyles

As consumers prioritize home-centric leisure activities, the barbecue and grills market is adapting to new lifestyle demands. The U.S. government’s guide on home and outdoor living products notes a marked increase in spending on outdoor furniture, appliances, and accessories, including grills. The trend toward outdoor kitchens and dining areas is further boosting demand.

Furthermore, younger consumers are embracing grilling as a year-round activity, not just a summer pastime. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to offer diverse products suited to different spaces, budgets, and cooking preferences.

Market Outlook Through 2026

Industry forecasts suggest continued strong performance for the barbecue and grills sector. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market will benefit from ongoing product development, sustainability trends, and the integration of smart features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

The barbecue grill market is expected to grow at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2026

Manufacturers are expanding offerings to include eco-friendly fuels and connected devices

Retailers are capitalizing on peak seasons and online sales channels

Conclusion

With outdoor cooking culture firmly established and consumer preferences evolving, the barbecue and grills market is set for continued expansion. As brands innovate and consumers invest in outdoor lifestyles, the sector is poised to remain a vibrant part of the home and leisure economy through 2026 and beyond. For those interested in exploring the numbers behind these trends, industry resources such as the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association and NPD Group offer comprehensive statistics and insights.