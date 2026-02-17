Outdoor Therapy Gains Ground Among Mental Health Professionals

A growing number of therapists are offering sessions in nature, citing benefits for mental health. Research and client experiences highlight why outdoor therapy is on the rise.

More therapists across the United States are meeting clients outside, embracing parks, gardens, and walking trails as alternative settings to traditional therapy rooms. This shift toward nature-based therapy is gathering momentum, with both research and anecdotal evidence suggesting that the outdoors can enhance mental health outcomes.

Why Therapists Are Moving Sessions Outside

The Washington Post reports that a growing number of mental health professionals are transitioning some or all of their sessions outdoors. This trend, which gained additional traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, is motivated by the belief that nature provides unique therapeutic benefits not always available in the confines of an office. Therapists cite factors such as reduced anxiety, increased openness, and a greater sense of calm when sessions are held in green spaces.

What the Research Says About Nature-Based Therapy

Research compiled by the American Psychological Association shows that spending time in nature is associated with lower levels of stress, improved mood, and enhanced cognitive functioning.

A systematic review of nature-based interventions found consistent evidence supporting the effectiveness of outdoor therapy for conditions like depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

The CDC's data on physical activity trends underscores the additional physical health benefits that can come from therapy sessions involving walking or light exercise outdoors.

While the approach varies—ranging from seated sessions on park benches to walk-and-talk meetings on trails—the underlying principle is the same: integrating the natural world into the therapeutic process can be a powerful tool for mental health care.

What Makes Outdoor Therapy Different?

Proponents of outdoor therapy argue that nature offers a less intimidating environment for clients, especially those new to therapy or uncomfortable in clinical settings. The open space can help break down barriers, encouraging more candid conversation and emotional expression. Some therapists use elements of forest therapy or mindfulness-based practices, guiding clients to engage with their senses and surroundings as part of the session.

According to peer-reviewed research from the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, even brief exposure to green spaces has measurable effects on physiological stress markers, including lower blood pressure and reduced cortisol levels.

Considerations and Limitations

Not all clients are comfortable or able to participate in outdoor sessions—privacy, accessibility, and weather can be limiting factors.

Therapists must consider client safety, confidentiality, and appropriateness when choosing outdoor locations.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) notes that while evidence is promising, more large-scale studies are needed to determine best practices and long-term outcomes for nature-based therapy.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Nature-Based Therapy

As more professionals adopt outdoor therapy models, training and guidelines are evolving to ensure ethical and effective practice. Both therapists and clients continue to report positive experiences, and the demand for alternative therapy settings is expected to grow. For those seeking a new approach to mental health care, the outdoors may offer a valuable path forward.