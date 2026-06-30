Pachuca says Mexico’s first football team was born on Nov. 1, 1892, but Mineral del Monte claims the Cornish miners who reached its silver mines brought the game first.

CF Pachuca says Nov. 1, 1892, marks the birth of the first football team in Mexico, a claim that has turned a local origin story into a regional contest over memory, pride and tourist appeal. Nearby Mineral del Monte, the former mining town also known as Real del Monte, says the sport began there first, carried by British miners, chiefly from Cornwall, who worked the silver mines in Hidalgo.

Pachuca has built a strong case around its club history. On its official site, CF Pachuca says it is celebrating 133 years of history from that 1892 founding and describes itself as the cradle of Mexican soccer. The Cornish Mining World Heritage Site adds another layer to the Pachuca claim, saying Pachuca Athletic Club was originally made up exclusively of Cornish mine workers. That club date and identity give Pachuca a clear institutional argument that its football story is not just old, but foundational.

Mineral del Monte’s case rests on the same Cornish trail, only farther into the mines and the town streets. British miners brought football to the area while extracting silver, and the surrounding region has long been described as Mexico’s Little Cornwall. Some accounts say the earliest recorded organized sport among miners in Hidalgo was cricket in the late 1850s, when Francis Rule, a Cornish mining magnate, set up a cricket team in Pachuca. In that telling, football did not appear in isolation. It grew out of cricket clubs, and by the 1890s the first formal football club had formed.

Hector Jesus Tapia Fernandez via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The historical record does not fully settle the matter. One account places Pachuca Athletic Club’s founding in 1901, while the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site says the Mexican League of Association Football was established in 1902. That gap helps explain why local boosters and historians continue to dispute whether Mexican soccer should be tied to Mineral del Monte, Pachuca or another early football site in Mexico.

The argument carries weight beyond nostalgia. Pachuca and Real del Monte sit in a region that is trying to turn Cornish mining memory into civic identity and tourism, especially as Mexico prepares for the 2026 World Cup. In that contest, the question is not only where the first match was played, but which city gets to sell itself as the place where Mexican soccer began.