Packers Add Tyrod Taylor to Quarterback Depth Chart

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, bolstering their backup options behind starter Jordan Love ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a move confirmed by multiple outlets including packers.com, The New York Times, ProFootballRumors.com, and ESPN. The addition is expected to solidify the Packers’ quarterback depth behind starter Jordan Love as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season.

Experienced Backup for Green Bay

The announcement was made official on the Packers’ team roster page, confirming Taylor’s place on the squad. According to ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com, Taylor is projected to serve as the team’s primary backup, or "QB2," a role he has filled frequently during his NFL career.

Veteran Presence With Proven Track Record

Taylor, now entering his 16th NFL season, has played for six different franchises, most recently spending time with the New York Giants.

Throughout his career, Taylor has appeared in 92 regular-season games, making 58 starts.

He has thrown for 12,135 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, while adding over 2,200 rushing yards and 20 rushing scores.

Taylor’s experience as a starter and backup—most notably with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers—gives the Packers a steady option should they need insurance behind Love. As The New York Times noted, Taylor’s career has been marked by his ability to step in and manage games effectively, providing stability in relief situations.

Impact on Packers’ Quarterback Room

With the departure of previous backup options and the evolving development of younger quarterbacks on the roster, Taylor’s signing adds a seasoned leader to the quarterback room. ESPN highlighted that the move is designed to provide "veteran insurance" and mentorship for Jordan Love, who enters his third season as the starter.

Taylor’s proven mobility and low interception rate—he’s thrown just 29 interceptions in 13 years—align with the Packers’ preference for ball security and adaptability.

Contract Details and Roster Implications

While official contract terms were not disclosed by the Packers, multiple reports indicate Taylor has agreed to a short-term deal, typical for veteran backups. For the most current financial breakdown and cap impact, fans can reference the Spotrac contract tracker.

Taylor’s addition is expected to prompt competition for the QB2 spot and could lead to further roster adjustments before training camp. ProFootballRumors.com noted that Taylor’s leadership and experience in a variety of offensive systems make him a valuable resource during the preseason and beyond.

Looking Ahead

The Packers’ signing of Tyrod Taylor reflects a strategic focus on depth and reliability at the quarterback position, a lesson reinforced across the NFL in recent years. With Taylor in the fold, Green Bay enters the 2026 season with a seasoned veteran ready to step in if needed, while also providing guidance for younger players in the quarterback room.