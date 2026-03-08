Packers Trade for Zaire Franklin, Send Wooden to Colts

The Green Bay Packers have traded defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin, shaking up both teams’ defensive rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a notable offseason trade, sending veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin to Green Bay in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden, multiple outlets confirmed on Thursday. The move, first reported by The New York Times, addresses immediate needs for both teams and marks a significant shift in defensive personnel ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Trade Details and Rationale

According to NFL.com and ProFootballRumors.com, the Packers acquire Franklin, a former Pro Bowler and defensive anchor for Indianapolis, while the Colts add a promising young interior lineman in Wooden. The official transaction gives both franchises a fresh look at positions of need, with reporters from the New York Post and The New York Times corroborating the deal's terms.

Green Bay receives: LB Zaire Franklin

LB Zaire Franklin Indianapolis receives: DT Colby Wooden

Zaire Franklin’s Impact in Green Bay

Franklin, who entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2018, rapidly developed into one of the Colts’ most productive defenders. He earned Pro Bowl honors after a breakout 2024 season, where he posted career-high tackling numbers and established himself as a leader on and off the field. Franklin has consistently been among the league’s top tacklers, recording over 160 total tackles in each of the past two seasons.

His arrival addresses a key need for the Packers, whose linebacker corps has been seeking stability and leadership. The New York Post highlighted Franklin’s Pro Bowl pedigree and reputation as a reliable run-stopper, which should complement Green Bay’s evolving defensive scheme.

Franklin ranked among the NFL’s top 10 in tackles in 2025

He has played in all 17 regular season games each of the past three years

Franklin’s current contract runs through the 2026 season

Colby Wooden’s Opportunity in Indianapolis

In return, the Colts receive Colby Wooden, a versatile defensive tackle who was drafted by Green Bay in 2023. Wooden, while not yet a household name, has shown flashes of promise with his interior pass rush and run defense. His rookie and sophomore seasons featured steady rotational play, with modest tackle and sack numbers but noteworthy disruption on passing downs.

ProFootballRumors.com noted that Wooden offers the Colts a young, cost-controlled asset on the defensive line—an area where Indianapolis has been seeking additional depth and upside. His contract remains team-friendly, and his ability to play multiple positions on the interior will be valuable as the Colts retool their front seven.

Wooden appeared in all 17 games for Green Bay during the 2025 season

He recorded 2.5 sacks and 28 total tackles last year

Wooden was a fourth-round pick out of Auburn

How the Trade Fits Team Strategies

Both franchises are targeting improvements in areas that underperformed in 2025. According to Football Outsiders’ defensive rankings, the Packers’ run defense was among the league’s bottom third, highlighting the need for a tackling machine like Franklin. Conversely, the Colts struggled to generate consistent interior pressure, an area where Wooden’s development could provide an immediate boost.

While some analysts view the trade as a win-now move for Green Bay, others note that Indianapolis is betting on Wooden’s upside and potential to become a long-term fixture in their defensive plans.

What’s Next for Both Teams

This player-for-player swap underscores a broader trend of NFL teams seeking roster flexibility and cap efficiency, especially among defensive personnel. The Packers and Colts will both look to integrate their new additions quickly as offseason programs ramp up, with expectations that each player will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact in their new environment.

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, all eyes will be on how Franklin adapts to the Packers’ system and whether Wooden can fulfill his potential in Indianapolis. With both teams aiming to rebound from disappointing defensive performances last year, this trade could prove pivotal in shaping their upcoming campaigns.