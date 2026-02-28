Packers Name Cam Achord Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have hired Cam Achord to oversee their special teams unit, signaling a new direction for the team’s crucial third phase.

The Green Bay Packers have officially named Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator, according to announcements from both ESPN and NFL.com. Achord will take charge of a unit that has faced challenges in recent seasons and is expected to implement strategic improvements ahead of halting competition in 2026.

Background on Cam Achord’s Coaching Career

Achord arrives in Green Bay with a track record of NFL special teams experience. According to his official coaching profile, Achord previously coordinated special teams for the New England Patriots, guiding the unit through seasons marked by both high-level execution and developmental challenges. Data compiled by Pro Football Reference details his NFL coaching trajectory, which includes roles focused on kick coverage, return schemes, and developing specialists.

Packers’ Special Teams Performance in 2023

The Packers’ decision to bring in Achord follows a season where their special teams performance was a critical point of focus. According to 2023 special teams statistics, Green Bay struggled in several key categories, including kick and punt return averages, and field goal efficiency. League-wide, the Packers ranked in the lower half of special teams DVOA, as reported by Football Outsiders.

Kick return average : Green Bay posted a below-average mark compared to the NFL season leaders.

: Green Bay posted a below-average mark compared to the NFL season leaders. Field goal percentage : Packers kickers converted at a lower rate than the league median.

: Packers kickers converted at a lower rate than the league median. Punt coverage: The team allowed multiple long returns, leading to unfavorable field position.

What Achord Brings to Green Bay

ESPN and NFL.com both highlighted Achord’s reputation for attention to detail and adaptability. His tenure in New England was marked by innovative approaches to coverage units and emphasis on improving field position, elements that the Packers will likely seek to replicate. Achord also has experience mentoring young specialists and integrating special teams strategy with overall team objectives.

The Packers’ official announcement positions Achord as a key piece in their effort to elevate special teams play. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Achord’s leadership is expected to bring renewed focus and tactical discipline to an area that has, at times, hindered the Packers’ postseason ambitions.

Looking Ahead

With Achord’s hiring, Green Bay fans and analysts will be watching for immediate changes in the execution, consistency, and aggressiveness of the special teams unit. The move underscores the Packers’ commitment to strengthening all three phases of the game as they look to remain competitive in the NFC North.