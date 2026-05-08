Packers Part Ways With Kicker Brandon McManus

The Green Bay Packers have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, closing a brief chapter in his NFL career and leaving questions about the team's special teams plans.

The Green Bay Packers have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, multiple outlets reported Thursday, ending his tenure with the team after just one season. The move was confirmed by The New York Times, ProFootballRumors.com, and NFL.com, all citing team sources familiar with the roster decision.

McManus’s Brief Stay in Green Bay

McManus, a proven leg in the NFL since 2014, joined the Packers ahead of the 2025 season after previous stints with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was brought in to provide stability at the kicker position, but his time in Green Bay was short-lived. As noted by NFL.com, the Packers opted to move in a different direction, releasing him as part of their offseason roster adjustments.

According to the official Green Bay Packers transactions log, the move was finalized on May 8, 2026, with McManus being removed from the active roster. The New York Times and ProFootballRumors.com both reported the release earlier in the day, highlighting the team's ongoing special teams shakeup.

Career Performance and Recent Season

During his NFL career, McManus has converted 82.9% of his field goal attempts and 96.2% of extra points.

He has made 245 career field goals and scored more than 1,100 points over 10+ seasons.

In the 2025 season with Green Bay, McManus registered a field goal percentage in line with league averages, but the Packers still decided to part ways ahead of 2026 roster deadlines.

His release comes after a year in which Green Bay’s special teams unit ranked in the middle of the pack, according to Football Outsiders’ advanced kicking metrics. While McManus did not post career-best numbers, his consistency on kicks under 50 yards remained a positive for the team.

Financial and Roster Implications

McManus signed a short-term deal with the Packers in 2025, and his release frees up cap space for offseason maneuvering. Details on his contract, including cap hit and potential dead money, are available via Spotrac’s contract breakdown. The Packers’ decision appears motivated by a desire to evaluate younger talent or seek a new solution at kicker ahead of training camp.

With McManus now a free agent, his status is updated on the NFL Players Association roster, making him available to sign with other teams in need of a veteran kicker.

What Comes Next for the Packers and McManus?

The release leaves the Packers without an established kicker on the roster as they head into offseason workouts. The team may look to the draft, undrafted free agents, or another veteran to fill the role. For McManus, his track record of postseason experience and high-pressure makes will likely draw interest from teams seeking a reliable leg, especially as training camps near.

While the Packers’ special teams future remains uncertain, McManus’s NFL journey is likely not over. His durability and history of clutch performances should ensure he remains on the radar for teams in search of kicking stability.