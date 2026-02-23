Pakistan Says 70 Militants Killed in Afghan Border Strikes

Pakistan says its forces killed at least 70 militants in strikes along the Afghan border, escalating tensions in a region already troubled by violence and instability.

Pakistan has announced that its security forces killed at least 70 militants in a series of strikes along the border with Afghanistan, marking one of the largest such operations in recent months and further highlighting the persistent instability in the region.

Major Operation Targets Militants Near Afghan Border

According to the Associated Press, Pakistani officials claimed that the strikes targeted militant hideouts in the rugged and often lawless border area. These operations come amid a significant uptick in cross-border violence and ongoing security challenges facing both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The border region, often referred to as the Durand Line, has long been a flashpoint for militant activity. Multiple armed groups, including factions affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP) and Islamic State, have used the porous frontier to launch attacks, evade authorities, and maintain supply routes. Data from the ACLED Data Dashboard shows that the Afghanistan-Pakistan borderlands continue to experience frequent violent events, including armed clashes and airstrikes.

Escalating Violence in Border Regions

The latest strikes reportedly left at least 70 militants dead , though independent verification remains limited due to the remoteness and danger of the area.

, though independent verification remains limited due to the remoteness and danger of the area. According to the Pakistan Security Report 2023 by the PAK Institute for Peace Studies, cross-border attacks and militant incursions have become more frequent, with border provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessing the highest number of incidents.

The South Asia Terrorism Portal records that fatalities from terrorist violence in Pakistan have risen in the past year, with a significant portion occurring near the Afghan border.

Regional Security and Humanitarian Concerns

These strikes come at a time when relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government remain strained. Islamabad has repeatedly accused militants of using Afghan territory as a launchpad for attacks inside Pakistan, a charge the Afghan authorities have often denied. The region's complex security environment has been further complicated by ongoing humanitarian challenges, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reporting mass displacement and civilian casualties in border communities.

Analysis from the International Crisis Group underscores how the borderlands have become a "new frontier for conflict," with various armed groups exploiting weak state presence and difficult terrain. The group notes that cross-border dynamics have fueled both militant activity and political tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Looking Ahead

While Pakistan touts the operation as a counterterrorism success, the lack of independent verification and the likelihood of retaliatory attacks raise concerns about the potential for further escalation. The situation underscores the enduring security challenges facing both countries and the need for sustained diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation to address the root causes of violence along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.