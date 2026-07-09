Pakistan says 42 security personnel killed in Balochistan attacks

A burst of attacks in Balochistan killed 42 security personnel and exposed how quickly militants can hit police posts, highways and remote districts across Pakistan’s largest province.

Pakistan’s military said 42 police and army personnel were killed in three militant attacks in Balochistan since July 6, while 54 militants died in retaliatory operations. Military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry gave the figures in a televised briefing, a stark accounting that showed violence spreading across multiple parts of the province in only a few days.

One of the deadliest assaults hit a police post in Ziarat district, where nine police officers were killed and five personnel were abducted before security forces launched a clearance operation that left 15 militants dead. Another attack targeted a highway convoy, adding to the sense that insurgents were able to strike both fixed installations and moving security targets with speed and coordination.

The toll underscores how exposed Pakistan remains in Balochistan, its largest province by area, which covers about 44 percent of the country and sits at the center of major transport and energy corridors. The province has long faced a separatist insurgency rooted in grievances over underdevelopment, political exclusion and control of resources, and militants have repeatedly targeted security forces, infrastructure and civilians they view as linked to the central state.

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The latest violence also fits a broader pattern that has sharpened since early 2025. On March 11, 2025, gunmen hijacked the Jaffar Express, a train carrying more than 400 passengers, and at least 26 hostages were killed. In January and February 2026, coordinated attacks across Balochistan were reported to have killed 22 security personnel and 36 civilians, widening fears that armed groups were becoming more capable of staging simultaneous operations.

The Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade were designated foreign terrorist organizations by the United States in August 2025, reflecting growing international concern over the insurgency. The military’s latest casualty figures were meant to signal that it was regaining control, but the scale of the attacks showed how difficult it remains to secure a province where militants can still hit police posts, ambush roads and force the state into costly counter-operations.