Pakistan says border strikes killed 29 militants amid Afghanistan tensions

Pakistan said its border operation killed 29 militants, a sharp response to attacks that left three Rangers dead in Karachi and deepened tensions with Afghanistan.

Pakistan said its security forces killed 29 militants in ground operations and strikes along the Afghanistan border, escalating a cycle of retaliation that has sharpened tensions between two neighbors already trading accusations over cross-border militancy.

Officials described the action as an intelligence-based ground operation followed by calibrated strikes on militant hideouts and safe havens. The operation came after an assault on the Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, where gunmen and bombers killed three security personnel. Pakistani accounts said one attacker was arrested and identified as an Afghan national.

The Pakistani military framed the strikes as part of a wider effort to hit militants behind attacks inside Pakistan. That message carries added weight because Islamabad has repeatedly accused fighters of using sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, while the Taliban has denied allowing such havens. The disputed narratives have become a defining feature of the border conflict, with each side blaming the other for letting armed groups move, train and regroup across the frontier.

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The latest violence fits a broader pattern that has intensified in 2026. In earlier June strikes across the Afghan border, Pakistani actions were reported to have killed 26 fighters and prompted Afghan claims that civilians were among the dead. The repeated exchanges have raised the risk of a broader destabilization along a frontier that is already one of South Asia’s most volatile flashpoints.

The Pakistan Rangers attack in Karachi added urgency to Islamabad’s response. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for that assault, and Pakistani reporting said the arrested attacker identified himself as an Afghan national who said he and his companions had trained in Afghanistan. Those claims, if borne out, would reinforce Pakistan’s argument that militancy on its side of the border cannot be separated from violence inside Afghanistan.

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For Pakistan, the immediate concern is not only the casualty count but the possibility of a wider escalation with Afghanistan that could further strain a nuclear-armed state facing political and economic pressure at home. The border, long a corridor for insurgency, now sits at the center of a confrontation in which every attack invites the risk of another round of cross-border strikes.