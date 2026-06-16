Pakistani police kill Australian child in mistaken identity shooting

A Perth schoolgirl was killed in Chakwal after police mistook her family’s rental car for robbery suspects, exposing deadly gaps in Pakistan’s use-of-force rules.

Police in Chakwal, Pakistan, killed a Perth girl and wounded her father and brother after mistaking the family’s vehicle for a suspect car during a robbery response in Punjab province. The shooting on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, turned a street crime into a case now testing police discipline, firearms protocols and official accountability.

Hania Ahmed, identified in different reports as 9 and 10, was traveling with her parents and brother when armed robbers confronted the family near a relative’s home. A police officer returning to the station across the road saw the robbery and exchanged fire with the suspects before they fled. As the family tried to leave in a rental car, additional officers fired again, believing the vehicle carried the fleeing criminals.

AI-generated illustration

That split-second failure left Hania dead and her father, Adeel Ahmed, and brother, Aafan Ahmed, badly injured. Australian reports also identified their mother as Dr Sidra Khan. ABC reported that Hania attended the Australian Islamic College in Kewdale, underscoring how quickly a family visit in rural Pakistan became an international police-shooting investigation involving Australia’s government.

Punjab Police said the officer involved was arrested, taken before a court and remanded in custody. Sohail Zafar Chatha, the Punjab Police Crime Control Department chief, said the officer’s conduct was a grave deviation from standard operating procedures and confirmed that an inquiry was under way. Police also said the case was being investigated as a serious breach of protocol, a formulation that will now be measured against whether officers on the scene followed any recognizable rules of identification, warning and target confirmation before firing.

The episode also raises a harder question about escalation in armed responses. Multiple reports said two robbery suspects were killed in the encounter, but the fatal mistake came after the suspects had already fled and officers redirected fire at the departing family vehicle. That sequence will be central to determining whether the killing was an isolated operational breakdown or evidence of wider weaknesses in training, command control and restraint under pressure.

Photo by 112 Uttar Pradesh

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for transparency and a proper investigation, reflecting the diplomatic stakes attached to the killing of an Australian child by police abroad. The case now depends on whether Pakistan’s investigation leads to meaningful discipline, a public accounting of command decisions and any changes to the rules that govern when officers may fire at vehicles they have not positively identified.