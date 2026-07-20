Palestinians mourn loved ones after Israeli strike in central Gaza

Funerals at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital exposed the civilian toll in central Gaza, where at least seven were killed and 19 injured in a house strike.

Mourners carried bodies into Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on Sunday after an Israeli strike hit a house a day earlier, turning a funeral into a public measure of Gaza’s civilian toll. At least seven Palestinians were killed and 19 others were injured in the strike, and the dead included a journalist.

The funeral was held at the hospital in central Gaza as relatives and neighbors gathered to grieve in a scene that has become painfully routine across the enclave. People were seen carrying bodies and placing them down for funeral prayers and burial, while damaged homes in Deir al-Balah stood as a backdrop to the mourning. A separate funeral in Gaza City was also held for Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, according to medics.

AI-generated illustration

The concentration of death at a single home, then at a hospital courtyard filled with mourners, underscored how quickly military strikes spill into civilian life. Even when the violence is localized to one neighborhood, it forces families to handle the dead, gather in public spaces and bury loved ones while the next attack remains a constant fear. That pressure has made funerals themselves vulnerable. In central Gaza, an Israeli drone strike on a funeral gathering killed seven people and injured 19, showing that even mourning can be caught in the cycle of fire.

Photo by Tahir Xəlfəquliyev

The latest burials also came after earlier violence at funerals in Gaza. On July 17, Palestinians attending a funeral for an earlier strike victim were killed when Israeli strikes hit again, deepening the sense that no pause in grief is secure. Separate Reuters Connect coverage said Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began had killed 1,123 Palestinians and injured 3,616 others as of that report, figures that help explain why funerals now mark not only loss, but the steady pace of new casualties.

Ashraf Amra via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 igo)

Data visualization chart

Later in 2026, Israeli strikes killed 24 people in Gaza, health officials said, adding to the continuing strain on hospitals, families and local burial teams. The repeated scenes from Deir al-Balah and Gaza City show how military pressure keeps widening the human cost while leaving little space for relief or diplomacy to take hold.