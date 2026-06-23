Palm Beach airport set to become President Donald J. Trump International Airport

Palm Beach International is set to become President Donald J. Trump International Airport, a move that folds Florida aviation into Trump-era politics.

Renaming Palm Beach International Airport for Donald J. Trump does more than swap out a sign. It shows how deeply Trump still shapes Florida Republican politics and how far elected leaders are willing to push civic infrastructure into partisan symbolism. The county-owned airport in West Palm Beach is set to carry the President Donald J. Trump International Airport name on July 9, even as its operations and governance stay unchanged.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 919 in March, setting the change in motion. The law, which takes effect July 1, renames Palm Beach International Airport and codifies the names of Florida’s seven major commercial service airports, leaving the state’s other major hubs, including Tampa International, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International and Southwest Florida International, protected under the statute.

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The Federal Aviation Administration has said airport naming decisions are local, but it must update navigational charts and databases. Palm Beach International Airport’s FAA locational identifier is scheduled to change from PBI to DJT on July 9, 2026, and the ICAO identifier will become KDJT. The airport’s materials say the renaming remains subject to required approvals, including FAA approval, and that the change does not alter airport operations, ownership or Palm Beach County governance.

Palm Beach County commissioners later approved a licensing agreement tied to the renaming by a 4-3 vote on May 5, 2026. The deal allows the new airport name to be used across signage, advertising, marketing and branding without royalties, a provision that drew criticism over cost, precedent and trademark concerns. The political stakes are especially sharp in Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago sits nearby and the airport serves a region long shaped by the Trump brand.

Don Ramey Logan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Resistance did not stop at the county commission. A Palm Beach Gardens pilot filed a lawsuit challenging the move on safety concerns and taxpayer-cost grounds, turning a naming fight into a broader test of whether a public airport can be recast as a political monument. For travelers passing through West Palm Beach, the practical effect will be new identifiers and new branding, but the larger impact is unmistakable: a major piece of civic infrastructure is becoming a public marker of Trump’s influence in Florida.