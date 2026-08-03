Palworld heads to mobile with new official MMORPG from Garena

Garena is bringing Palworld to iOS and Android as an official MMORPG, betting mobile live-service play can turn a viral hit into a durable franchise.

Garena is bringing Palworld to iOS and Android with Palworld Online, a new official MMORPG built under license from Pocketpair rather than a straight mobile port of the survival hit. The Singapore-headquartered publisher says the game will “reimagine the depth, freedom, and scale” of the original PC creature-collecting title for mobile, with a new narrative setting and original story elements.

That structure matters because it shifts Palworld from a breakout premium-style phenomenon into a format built for recurring play. Garena, best known for Free Fire and other mobile titles, is betting that the Palworld brand can sustain the longer engagement cycles that drive mobile MMO spending, from repeat logins to live events and other retention hooks that reward scale more than a one-time purchase.

The franchise’s pace is striking. Palworld launched in Early Access on January 19, 2024 after its first trailer in August 2023. Pocketpair then announced during Summer Game Fest 2026 that Palworld 1.0 would arrive on July 10, 2026, marking a rapid expansion from early-access phenomenon to a broader multi-platform property in just over two years.

AI-generated illustration

Garena’s move also gives Pocketpair a route into mobile markets without having to build the infrastructure itself. Palworld Online is being developed and published by Garena in cooperation with Pocketpair, which means the Japanese studio keeps control of the underlying IP while tapping a publisher with established distribution reach and live-service experience across Asian and global mobile audiences.

Interest in the mobile version is already visible on the ground. At G-STAR 2025 in South Korea, the hands-on debut of Palworld Mobile drew long queues, with wait times reaching as high as 2.5 hours. That level of curiosity suggests the appeal of Palworld’s creature-collecting loop travels well beyond PC, even as the long-term question shifts from novelty to retention.

Photo by Atlantic Ambience

Palworld Online is planned for 2026, placing Garena’s next step squarely in the crowded mobile MMO market. For Pocketpair, the release is another test of whether one of gaming’s fastest-rising new IPs can outgrow its viral origins and become a franchise that keeps players, and revenue, coming back.