Panama captain says World Cup hopes hurt after late Ghana defeat

Caleb Yirenkyi’s 95th-minute winner left Panama empty-handed in Toronto and tightened the Group L race after England’s 4-2 win over Croatia.

Panama left Toronto with a familiar World Cup frustration and a bigger problem ahead. Caleb Yirenkyi struck in the 95th minute at BMO Field, also identified as Toronto Stadium, to give Ghana a 1-0 win and deny Panama its first point of the tournament.

The defeat cut especially deep because Panama had generated the first clear chances and still could not finish. In a group that already had movement after England beat Croatia 4-2, the late Ghana goal kept Group L open but sharply reduced Panama’s room for error. For a side making only its second World Cup appearance, after Russia 2018, the difference between a positive opening night and a stoppage-time loss is now the difference between momentum and pressure.

Édgar Yoel Bárcenas put that pressure into words after the match. “Estamos tristes,” he said, adding that Panama lacked sharpness in front of goal and that he was personally disappointed by his performance. Bárcenas said he had been coming back from injury and felt he ran out of air and intensity in the second half, a blunt assessment that underlined how much the narrow loss hurt inside the dressing room.

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The timing matters as much as the scoreline. Panama entered the tournament ranked 34th in the FIFA rankings, while Ghana came in at 73rd, but the lower-ranked side proved more ruthless when it counted. FIFA said Panama was denied its first World Cup point by Yirenkyi’s buzzer-beater, a result that leaves the Central American team needing a rapid response against Croatia and England to keep its path viable.

That path is now about more than pride. Panama’s next two matches will shape whether this campaign stays alive long enough to become more than a brief stay in Canada. The team created openings against Ghana, but the closing moments showed how little margin remains when chances go unconverted and a single lapse decides the night.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

Ghana, by contrast, arrived with the experience of a fifth World Cup and the authority of a side that qualified on October 12, 2025, with a 1-0 win over Comoros. Carlos Queiroz is guiding his fifth consecutive World Cup, a run that only Bora Milutinovic had managed before, a reminder of the gap Panama still has to bridge if it wants to turn narrow losses into results.