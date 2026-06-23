Panama seeks key win over Croatia after opening World Cup loss

Panama faced Croatia in Toronto needing points after a 1-0 loss to Ghana, with 19 first-time World Cup players carrying national hopes.

Panama arrived in Toronto needing a response, and needing it quickly, after falling 1-0 to Ghana in its World Cup opening match. The second Group L game at Toronto Stadium carried immediate weight for a squad trying to keep its tournament alive and to turn a difficult debut into proof that Panama belonged on the sport’s biggest stage.

This was more than a routine group match for Panama. It was the country’s second appearance at a FIFA World Cup, following its debut in Russia 2018, and the roster told the story of a team in transition: 26 players, 24 of them based abroad and only two from the Liga Panameña de Fútbol. Nineteen of the 26 were making their first World Cup appearance, while seven players from the 2018 squad returned, including Ismael Díaz, Yoel Bárcenas, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Aníbal Godoy, José Luis Rodríguez and Eric Davis.

The emotional stakes stretched beyond the points table. Panama had prepared in New Tecumseth and Alliston, Ontario, before moving into Toronto for the match, and the team’s leaders cast the game as a chance to reward supporters at home and abroad. Andrés Andrade said Panama had learned from its debut and would arrive better prepared for Croatia, while Thomas Christiansen said the side was “convencido de que podemos ganar”. Alberto Quintero added that Panama needed to draw on “orgullo” and “sacrificio” to make history against Croatia.

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Croatia came in under its own pressure after losing 4-2 to England in its opening Group L match. Zlatko Dalić acknowledged that his side had to correct defensive errors, a concern that loomed even larger with Luka Modrić set to play his 200th international for Croatia in the contest. The matchup placed Panama in a group with England and Ghana as well, sharpening the margin for error.

For Panama, the result in Toronto was about more than standing in the table. A win would have kept its route to the knockout stage open and given Panamanian fans a rare and tangible lift, one that connected a first-time World Cup generation with the veterans who carried the team in Russia eight years earlier. The stakes were national as much as sporting, and Panama stepped into Toronto knowing that a single result could shape how the country felt about its place in this World Cup.