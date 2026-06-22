Panthers land Brady Tkachuk from Senators in blockbuster trade

Florida paid three first-round picks and a second to pry Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa, reuniting him with Matthew and betting bigger on a title window.

Florida made its boldest move since its 2022 push for Matthew Tkachuk, turning that family gamble into a broader championship bet by landing Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa. The deal gives the Panthers another bruising top-line winger at age 26, while the Senators chose draft capital and flexibility over a captain who had become the face of the franchise.

Ottawa received Florida’s 2026 first-round pick at No. 9, the No. 25 selection in the 2026 draft that Florida had earlier acquired from Seattle in the Mackie Samoskevich deal, a top-10-protected 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick. For Florida, the cost was steep, but the payoff is immediate: Brady Tkachuk joins brother Matthew in Sunrise, and Bill Zito now has two elite, power-forward Tkachuks built for the same playoff identity.

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The trade also reshapes the cap picture in a way that reflects the different timelines in each city. Brady Tkachuk carried an $8.2 million cap hit and had two seasons left on his seven-year contract, along with a full no-movement clause, so Ottawa had to decide that moving a cornerstone was worth the long-term reset. Steve Staios framed the choice as one for “the long-term future of the hockey club,” a clear signal that the Senators were prioritizing roster control and draft inventory over keeping a veteran core intact.

Brady Tkachuk leaves Ottawa after spending his entire NHL career there. The Senators drafted him fourth overall in 2018, and he finished with 463 points, 213 goals and 250 assists in 572 regular-season games, while serving as captain for five seasons. He produced 59 points in 60 games in 2025-26, then went without a point in Ottawa’s four-game first-round sweep by Carolina, a postseason exit that intensified pressure around the roster.

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Florida is buying more than scoring. Brady Tkachuk brings size at 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, a left shot, and the sort of edge that helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, where he posted five points in six games. He had called trade rumors a “distraction” and said he was “fully committed” to Ottawa just weeks earlier, but Florida’s willingness to commit premium draft capital suggests the Panthers see a longer window than one more run. With Matthew already in place and Zito again chasing championship hockey, the deal nudges the Eastern Conference balance toward Florida and leaves Ottawa facing a harder question about how quickly a rebuild can replace a captain who was supposed to define the era.