Paraguay beats Turkey 1-0 as Almirón sees first mouth-covering red

Matías Galarza scored in 64 seconds, then Miguel Almirón made World Cup history as the first player sent off for covering his mouth in a confrontation.

Paraguay needed only 64 seconds to seize control, then spent the rest of the night protecting a lead that became far more precarious after Miguel Almirón’s red card. Matías Galarza’s early strike at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium stood up in a 1-0 win over Turkey in Group D, a result that eliminated Turkey and sent Paraguay through a match that quickly turned into a test of discipline as much as quality.

Almirón’s dismissal in first-half stoppage time carried unusual weight because it was the first World Cup red card issued for covering the mouth while speaking to an opponent. The decision came after VAR review and referee Iván Barton’s intervention, and it enforced a new standard approved by The IFAB on April 28, 2026. Under the revised law, competition organizers can sanction a player with a red card for covering the mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent.

That matters because the foul was not about a tackle, a handball, or even a traditional act of dissent. It was about conduct and interpretation, and that makes the case likely to echo beyond one match. Officials now have a clear precedent for treating a covered mouth as part of a confrontation rather than a private aside, especially when VAR can be used to examine the exchange. In practical terms, the first enforcement instantly raised the cost of a gesture players have often used to conceal remarks from cameras and lips readers alike.

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For Paraguay, the stakes were bigger than one disciplinary ruling. The victory came in the country’s first World Cup appearance since South Africa 2010, adding weight to a return that Gustavo Alfaro’s team has framed as a revival after years of frustration. Playing a long stretch with 10 men only sharpened the significance of Galarza’s opening goal, which arrived before Turkey could settle.

The result also reshaped Group D at the top. Paraguay’s win helped the United States secure first place, while Turkey exited the tournament with its loss. What began as a rapid breakthrough and an early lead ended as a discipline landmark, one that could influence how players speak, how referees interpret confrontations, and how World Cup officiating is enforced from here on out.