Paraguay beats Turkey 1-0 despite red card, keeps World Cup hopes alive

Matías Galarza scored after 65 seconds, then Paraguay survived more than half the match with 10 men to beat Turkey 1-0 in Santa Clara.

Paraguay’s World Cup campaign stayed alive because Matías Galarza struck after 65 seconds and the defense survived a long night with 10 men. At Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 on June 19, 2026, turning an early lead into a test of nerve, shape and endurance. Miguel Almirón’s dismissal in first-half stoppage time forced Paraguay to protect the result under sustained pressure for the rest of the match.

Galarza’s goal came with startling speed and set the tone immediately. The midfielder drove a powerful strike from the edge of the box, giving Paraguay a lead before Turkey had settled and marking the fastest goal at the 2026 World Cup to that point. From there, Paraguay had to manage a game that changed completely once Almirón was sent off near the break, with some reports placing the red card in the 45+3 minute.

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From that moment on, Paraguay’s job was survival. Playing with 10 men for more than half the match, the Paraguay national football team absorbed Turkey’s attempts to force an equalizer and protected the narrow advantage through the final whistle. The result was not a matter of luck alone. It was built on emergency defending, disciplined positioning and the ability to keep Turkey from turning territorial pressure into a breakthrough.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

The loss ended Turkey’s tournament after a second straight defeat and confirmed the United States men’s national team as winner of Group D. It also gave Paraguay a crucial lift after a 4-1 opening loss to the United States, a result that had left its advancement hopes in danger. Instead, the victory kept Paraguay in contention heading into its final group match against Australia, with second place still at stake. For Turkey and coach Vincenzo Montella, the margin for error had already vanished; for Paraguay, one early strike and an hour-plus of resistance kept the World Cup path open.