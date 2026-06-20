Paraguay beats Turkey to keep World Cup knockout hopes alive

Matías Galarza scored after 64 seconds and Paraguay held Turkey off with 10 men, keeping its World Cup knockout hopes alive.

Paraguay turned a frantic start into a season-saving result, beating Turkey 1-0 in Santa Clara, California, and keeping its World Cup knockout hopes alive. Matías Galarza scored after just 64 seconds, the fastest goal of the tournament at that point, and Paraguay then spent most of the match protecting that lead under severe pressure.

Julio Enciso framed the win as a test of resilience, praising his teammates for the work they put in after Paraguay went down a man. The 22-year-old attacker, who had been a pre-tournament doubt because of a leg injury in a friendly against Nicaragua, recovered in time to contribute at the World Cup and registered his second assist of the tournament. He also thanked the support of Paraguay’s fans as the Albirroja endured a nerve-heavy night.

AI-generated illustration

The intensity of the match was defined by numbers as much as emotion. Paraguay lost Miguel Almirón to a first-half red card, then had to defend with 10 men for the remainder of the contest. Almirón became the first player in World Cup history to be sent off for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent, a remarkable disciplinary twist in a game that already carried knockout stakes.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Turkey never recovered from the early blow. Paraguay’s 1-0 victory eliminated Turkey from World Cup contention and kept Paraguay alive in Group D after the Albirroja opened with a defeat to the United States. That made the result in Santa Clara decisive, not only for the points table but for Paraguay’s broader effort to rebuild after a difficult start to the tournament.

Erichiggins95 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The win also carried symbolic weight for a team back at the World Cup after 16 years away, its first appearance since 2010. Gustavo Alfaro had publicly backed his squad before kickoff and projected confidence in a side trying to regroup after the heavy loss in its opener. Paraguay answered with shape, discipline and refusal, holding together under pressure long enough for Galarza’s early goal to stand as the difference.