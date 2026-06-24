Paraguay faces Australia in decisive World Cup Group D finale

Paraguay will meet Australia with a knockout-round place on the line, in the teams’ first World Cup meeting and Paraguay’s first after a 16-year wait.

Paraguay will face Australia on Thursday in San Francisco with its place in the knockout round hanging on the result. The final Group D match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium is set for 19:00 local time, 23:00 in Asunción and 12:00 on June 26 in Canberra, giving Gustavo Alfaro’s team a clear but unforgiving target.

The pressure comes from how little margin remains. FIFA’s schedule has the knockout phase beginning on June 28, so Paraguay cannot afford a slow start or a wasted chance in a match that could decide whether the Albirroja keeps moving through the tournament. FIFA also says Paraguay and Australia will meet for the first time in a World Cup, which raises the stakes of a game already defined by consequence rather than comfort.

Paraguay’s return to the World Cup has already been a long wait, one that stretches back 16 years. That makes the final group match more than a routine closing fixture: it is a referendum on whether Alfaro’s squad can turn the return into progression. FIFA has also said Paraguay’s victory over Turkey opened possibilities for the team to qualify, leaving Thursday’s result as the next and most decisive step.

The squad Alfaro has brought to the tournament gives Paraguay a mix of experience and attacking talent. Omar Alderete and Junior Alonso are in the official roster, alongside Fabián Balbuena and Gustavo Gómez in defense and Miguel Almirón, Diego Gómez, Julio Enciso and Antonio Sanabria in the more advanced lines. Before the match, Alderete and Alonso spoke about what they have lived through in the tournament and what they want to achieve, a sign that the discussion inside the camp has moved from optimism to execution.

For Paraguay, qualification would shape the rest of the tournament’s ambitions. It would convert a return after 16 years into a real knockout-stage campaign and give Alfaro’s team a chance to measure itself beyond the group stage, where one result now carries the weight of an entire summer.