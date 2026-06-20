Paraguay holds off Turkey to keep World Cup hopes alive

Matías Galarza struck in the 2nd minute, and Paraguay survived a long stretch with 10 men to beat Turkey and stay in the World Cup hunt.

Paraguay did not just win a match against Turkey. It absorbed pressure, lost a key player before halftime and still found a way to protect a 1-0 lead that kept its World Cup campaign alive.

At Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Matías Galarza set the tone almost immediately with a goal after 2 minutes, giving Paraguay the early advantage it needed after a damaging 4-1 opening loss to the United States. That fast start mattered because Paraguay entered the game needing a response, both emotionally and in terms of points, and the Albirroja delivered one that felt like a reset.

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The test became far harder before the break when Miguel Almirón was sent off, leaving Paraguay with 10 men for the remainder of the contest. From that point on, the match turned into a physical and mental endurance exercise. Paraguay had to absorb Turkey’s pressure, stay organized without the ball and protect space in front of goal while carrying the burden of an entire second half with a numerical disadvantage.

Andrés Cubas had already framed the match as a recovery moment before kickoff, saying the group was strong and focused on reversing the difficult situation after the loss to the United States. That message fit the way Paraguay played. Rather than retreat emotionally after the red card, the side kept its shape and relied on collective work, with Cubas’ comments echoing in the team’s willingness to keep fighting through the final minutes.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Orlando Gill became central to the finish. His late saves preserved Paraguay’s lead as Turkey pushed for an equalizer, and the closing stretch underlined how much physical and defensive work the result required. Paraguay did not simply cling to the scoreline; it managed the pressure well enough to prevent Turkey from finding a way back into the game.

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The win gave Paraguay three vital points in Group D and kept its path to the knockout rounds open. It also sent Turkey out of the tournament. For Paraguay, the result carried more weight than the standings alone: it showed a side capable of recovering from a heavy defeat, handling adversity inside a match and turning resilience into a result that strengthens its credibility in the tournament.