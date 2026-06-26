Paraguay seeks Australia win to clinch World Cup knockout place

Gabriel Ávalos is leaning on Paraguay’s gritty 1-0, 10-man win over Turkey as Australia looms in Santa Clara with a round-of-16 place at stake.

Paraguay entered its Thursday night meeting with Australia at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, knowing a win could send it into the World Cup round of 16. Gabriel Ávalos’ message was shaped by the pressure of the group stage, where one mistake, one set piece, or one lapse in discipline could decide everything.

The warning carries weight because Paraguay’s last outing was a survival test as much as a soccer match. The Selección paraguaya beat Turkey 1-0 in the second round of Group D, and Matías Galarza scored after two minutes to settle it early. Paraguay then had to protect the lead with 10 men, a burden that turned the rest of the game into a long exercise in concentration, clearance after clearance, and no room for error.

That narrow result gave Gustavo Alfaro a template for how Paraguay wants to handle another high-stakes night. Alfaro worked with the squad in San José, California, before the Australia match, tightening the details around a contest that has been treated internally as decisive. The contrast between a fast start against Turkey and the need for control afterward has made game management the central theme of Paraguay’s preparation.

Australia presents a different kind of problem. Paraguayan press coverage has framed the Socceroos as an uncomfortable opponent, one that will force Paraguay to produce its best version to keep control of the ball, absorb contact, and avoid the kind of late nerves that can unravel a knockout bid. The tension is likely to surface in physical duels, at dead-ball moments, and in the final minutes if the score stays tight, where Paraguay’s response under pressure may matter as much as any individual talent.