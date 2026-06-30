Paraguay stuns Germany in penalties after VAR controversy

Paraguay ended Germany’s World Cup run on penalties after a VAR wipeout and a shootout loss that exposed another collapse in a familiar German pattern.

Germany’s latest knockout exit arrived with a familiar mix of control, frustration and failure. Julian Nagelsmann’s side lost 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in Boston Stadium on June 29, 2026, then watched a 102nd-minute Jonathan Tah goal disappear after VAR ruled Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the buildup.

Paraguay had struck first through Julio Enciso in the 42nd minute, only for Kai Havertz to level in the 54th and drag the round-of-32 tie through 120 minutes. Germany generated pressure and finished with 16 corners, but never turned territorial dominance into the decisive goal. In the shootout, Gill kept Paraguay alive with six saves in the match and two stops from the spot, and José Canale settled it in sudden death with the winning penalty.

Nagelsmann’s anger after the disallowed Tah goal laid bare more than a refereeing grievance. He dismissed the decision as a joke and argued that if Paraguay eliminate Germany, then Germany is no longer a first-tier team. That line landed because it sounded less like a one-off outburst than an admission of scale: a program that once measured itself against titles and deep tournament runs is now being measured against expectations it repeatedly fails to meet.

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The numbers sharpen that argument. This was Germany’s third straight elimination in a major tournament after group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, and their first defeat in a World Cup penalty shootout. It was also the first time Germany had reached a World Cup knockout match in 12 years. For a federation with one of Europe’s deepest talent pipelines, elite infrastructure and an expectation of annual contention, the pattern is no longer an aberration. It is the story.

Paraguay’s side, coached by Gustavo Alfaro, turned that story against them. Enciso’s goal was Paraguay’s first ever in a World Cup knockout round, and the win stood as the tournament’s most striking upset. Germany had the possession phases, the corners and the pedigree; Paraguay had the nerve in the decisive moments, with Gill in command and Canale finishing the job.

Thomas Kitchin via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Nagelsmann said he would like to continue in the job, and his contract runs through Euro 2028 after a renewal in 2025. But the larger question now hangs beyond his future. Germany keep arriving with resources that should carry them further, then leaving with the same unresolved identity problem: a team still rich in talent, but too often ordinary when the bracket tightens.