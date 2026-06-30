Paraguay stuns Germany on penalties, sparks nationwide celebrations

Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties, then made June 30 a national holiday as fans cried, chanted and flooded Asunción.

José Canale converted the decisive sudden-death kick, and Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties after extra time. Orlando Gill made two key saves in the shootout, and Paraguay’s players sprinted toward Canale before collapsing into a jubilant huddle.

Julio Enciso had put Paraguay ahead in the 42nd minute with a header from Matías Galarza’s cross, only for Kai Havertz to level for Germany in the 52nd. In extra time, Jonathan Tah thought he had delivered the winner, but VAR disallowed the goal for a foul on Gill, leaving the match to be decided from the spot. Inside the stadium, supporters of every generation embraced, cried, fell to their knees and chanted “Vamos!” as Paraguay closed out the biggest result of its tournament.

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Paraguay entered the match ranked 41st by FIFA, with Germany at No. 10, and Paraguay had averaged only 0.78 goals per game in qualifying, the joint-lowest mark of any team to reach the finals. It was Paraguay’s first World Cup knockout win since beating Japan on penalties in 2010, and its first knockout-stage appearance since 2014.

In Asunción, crowds poured into the streets to celebrate, while President Santiago Peña declared Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a national holiday. Peña said the victory represented Paraguay’s grit, faith and strength, and that the government should make room for the country to celebrate.

It was the first time Germany had been eliminated from a World Cup on penalties, its first penalty-shootout loss in the tournament, and its first failure to reach the last 16 since 2014. Paraguay now moves on to face either France or Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4. A 16-year-old Paraguay fan in Boston said the win meant everything for a country not seen at the World Cup since 2010 and added that “now everyone is going to know who Paraguay is.”