Paraguay's rise recalled after shocking Germany and testing France

Paraguay stunned Germany and pushed France, reviving a path built on 2010’s quarterfinal run and a new core from Europe’s top leagues.

Paraguay shocked Germany and tested France, a sign that the Albirroja’s rise now rests on more than one-off upsets. FIFA’s record of Paraguay returning to a World Cup final stage after 16 years away captures how far the program had rebuilt before this latest surge.

The clearest benchmark remains South Africa 2010. Paraguay reached the quarterfinals there for the first time in its history and lost 1-0 to Spain on July 3, 2010 in Durban, undone by a David Villa goal. That campaign was already viewed as the country’s best World Cup finish, and it came with a squad rooted in players accustomed to demanding club environments in Europe’s major leagues.

AI-generated illustration

The pattern stretches back to Paraguay’s first World Cup meeting with Germany in 2002. Germany finally broke a 0-0 deadlock only in the closing minutes to win 1-0, but Paraguay had already earned respect for its discipline and defensive structure. That team featured José Luis Chilavert, Carlos Gamarra, Roberto Ayala and Roque Santa Cruz, names that defined a generation that no longer went quietly against established powers.

Santa Cruz carried that standard across three tournaments, appearing for Paraguay in 2002, 2006 and 2010. After the 2010 exit, he urged the group not to dwell on the result and to value what it had achieved, a view that now frames the country’s longer arc rather than a single defeat. Paraguay’s quarterfinal run in South Africa had been the highest point in its World Cup history until then, and it showed that the gap between outsider and contender was closing.

The original uploader was Groubani at English Wikipedia. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That is why the latest results matter beyond the draw sheet. Paraguay did not simply catch Germany on a bad day. It arrived with more experience, more players tested in strong foreign leagues and a historical base that had already shown it could survive on the game’s biggest stage. The upset over Germany and the test against France fit a broader climb, one that has pushed Paraguay back into the global conversation and given fresh weight to Santa Cruz’s old warning not to confuse one result with the size of the progress behind it.