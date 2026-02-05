Paramount CEO David Ellison criticizes Netflix’s dominance and champions creative diversity in a direct open letter to UK industry leaders amid a major Warner Bros. deal.

Paramount CEO David Ellison has made headlines after addressing UK creatives in a pointed open letter that takes aim at Netflix’s market dominance, describing the streaming giant’s approach as “monopolistic.” The move comes as Paramount navigates a significant deal involving Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and continues to advocate for a thriving, competitive entertainment landscape.

Paramount’s Open Letter: A Message to UK Creatives

Ellison’s open letter was released in the wake of Paramount’s ongoing negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that could reshape the studio landscape and creative alliances in the UK. Ellison specifically reached out to creative professionals across the British film and television industries, voicing support for diverse content windows—including theatrical releases and home video—while also cautioning against the risks of industry consolidation.

Calling Out Netflix’s Market Power

In his letter, Ellison didn’t shy away from casting a critical eye on Netflix. He labeled the streamer’s business model as “monopolistic,” reflecting ongoing concerns within the industry about the impact of Netflix’s size and influence on creative diversity and competition. This public critique comes amid growing debate about how streaming platforms are reshaping film and TV production, distribution, and compensation models for creatives.

Ellison’s remarks echo wider industry fears that a single dominant player could stifle innovation and limit opportunities for emerging talent.

He reaffirmed Paramount’s commitment to traditional release windows, including theatrical and home video, as essential avenues for creative expression.

Implications for the Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

The context for Ellison’s letter is Paramount’s high-stakes engagement with Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal has significant implications for the global content marketplace, particularly in the UK where both companies maintain strong production ties. By reaching out directly to UK creatives, Ellison signaled Paramount’s intention to maintain collaborative relationships and resist pressures to conform to a single distribution model.

Paramount’s advocacy for a multi-window release strategy positions it in contrast to Netflix’s global, streaming-first approach.

Ellison’s letter suggests that creative partnerships with studios like Warner Bros. and HBO remain crucial to Paramount’s vision.

A Crossroads for the Entertainment Industry

Ellison’s public stance underscores a pivotal moment for the entertainment sector. As streaming giants like Netflix consolidate market share, traditional studios and creatives are searching for ways to preserve variety and opportunity. The UK, with its robust film and television ecosystem, stands at the center of these debates.

Theatrical releases and home video remain important for audience engagement and revenue, according to Ellison’s letter.

The letter highlights the need for a balanced industry, where multiple distribution avenues safeguard creative independence.

Looking Ahead: The Battle for Creative Diversity

With Paramount’s CEO taking a bold public position, the industry will be watching closely to see how UK creatives respond—and whether Ellison’s critique sparks broader debate about the future of content production and distribution. The outcome of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, and Paramount’s ongoing strategy, could have ripple effects across the global entertainment landscape.

As the competition between streaming platforms and traditional studios intensifies, the stakes for creative freedom and industry diversity have never been higher.