Paramount delays Warner Bros. Discovery buyout amid 12-state antitrust challenge

Paramount’s $81 billion Warner Bros. Discovery buyout is on ice as 12 states, led by California, try to stop the merger before it can reshape streaming.

Paramount agreed in a court filing on July 24 to delay closing its $81 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery until five days after the judge rules on the merits of a challenge brought by 12 states, or until June 1, 2027, whichever comes first. The move puts the deal on hold just as state attorneys general push to block it on antitrust grounds.

California is leading the 12-state coalition, turning the merger fight into a clear test of antitrust federalism. Even after the U.S. Justice Department cleared the transaction, the states are pressing their own case to stop a combination they say would weaken competition before the federal review is fully out of the way. The court has already paused the merger while the dispute is litigated.

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The stakes reach well beyond corporate ownership. Warner Bros. shareholders approved Paramount’s $81 billion takeover, but the deal has also drawn opposition from hundreds in Hollywood and raised questions about how a single company could control more of the country’s major film and television pipeline. AP has reported that the transaction could put HBO Max and Paramount+ on one platform, a combination that would leave fewer major streaming competitors in the market.

That is the core concern driving the state challenge: fewer rivals usually means more pricing power. If HBO Max and Paramount+ end up under the same corporate umbrella, the merged company could have more leverage over subscription pricing, ad sales and the way entertainment reaches viewers. In a market already dominated by scale, the loss of another independent competitor would add pressure on smaller streamers and advertisers trying to negotiate against a larger media owner.

Source: townnews.com

The battle over Warner Bros. Discovery has become part of a broader consolidation race that already drew interest from Netflix and a hostile Paramount bid before the takeover moved forward. For now, the delay gives the states more time to argue that the merger should be stopped altogether, even as Paramount keeps the option open to close it next year if the court fight drags on.