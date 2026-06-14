Paramount merger clears Justice Department as Trump hosts UFC fight

Trump’s birthday UFC card on the South Lawn came as Justice cleared Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery bid, tying politics to media power.

The White House South Lawn became the latest stage where political access, entertainment branding and corporate power met in public view. UFC Freedom 250 landed on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and Flag Day, with the main card set for 8:00 p.m. EDT and the event folded into the UFC’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

That backdrop made Friday’s decision by the U.S. Department of Justice more than a routine antitrust notice. The department closed its investigation into Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and said the deal was not likely to harm competition or American consumers. The transaction has been described at roughly $110 billion to $111 billion, placing it among the largest media deals in years.

The political symbolism was hard to miss. Trump has long been a UFC ally, and the White House said the South Lawn stage, described as a 92-foot-tall octagon-shaped structure, would be dismantled immediately after the event. The fight card was not just a spectacle for Washington crowds and television viewers. It also sat inside Paramount’s newly approved media orbit, with the bout streaming on Paramount+, turning the company’s relationship with the UFC into part of the story of its merger momentum.

David Ellison was expected to appear with Trump at the fight, a detail that carried far more weight than a celebrity photo opportunity. Ellison’s presence tied together the companies, the federal approval process and the public theater of the night. Paramount’s merger path had already cleared a major hurdle in July 2025, when the Federal Communications Commission approved Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount Global by granting the transfer of licenses and authorizations. The Justice Department’s clearance now gives the deal stronger footing as it moves deeper into the political and legal crosscurrents surrounding media concentration.

Still, the federal sign-off did not end the risk. State attorneys general or private plaintiffs could still test the merger in court, and the optics of the president hosting a combat-sports event tied to the same company’s streaming platform only sharpened the scrutiny. In Trump’s Washington, the lines between access, business and spectacle were already thin. Friday’s merger approval and Sunday’s South Lawn fight showed how much thinner they have become.