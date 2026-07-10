Parents demand transparency in mysterious death of Mississippi student-athlete

His body was found on Horn Island after a Fourth of July outing, but Nolan Xavier Wells' parents say key records and witness accounts are still missing.

Nolan Xavier Wells' body was recovered July 6 on the northwest side of Horn Island. Christine and Elmore Wonsley want a "thorough" investigation into his death and "honesty and transparency" as they seek answers. The 18-year-old Southwest Mississippi Community College football player, who previously played at Ocean Springs High School, disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip to Horn Island with friends.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said a friend contacted the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m. on July 4, and Wells' mother separately called the sheriff's office around midnight leading into July 5. Wells was last seen about 3 p.m. on July 4 and did not return with the group. His body was recovered on the northwest side of Horn Island on the morning of July 6 after a search.

Investigators have not found evidence indicating foul play, and the case remains active and ongoing. The family has questioned the account that Wells chose to stay behind when his friends left the island. Ben Crump, whom the family retained, said his team will push for the timely release of records, witness accounts and autopsy findings.

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The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who was on or near Horn Island on July 4, anyone who saw or interacted with Wells, and anyone with photos or video from the northwest side of the island to come forward. An autopsy was scheduled for July 7, and Wells would have turned 19 next month.