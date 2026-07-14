Parents face rising pressure over costly teacher gift collections

A South East London class collection reached £560, or more than £18 a child, as parents said even modest teacher gifts can carry real social pressure.

A teacher collection at a South East London primary school reached as much as £560, split between the teacher and teaching assistants, leaving parents to calculate more than £18 per child in a class of 30.

One mother said the pressure could make families “feel the strain,” even when they were not in financial hardship. She said the awkwardness grows when parents are asked to pay directly into someone’s bank account, because “you can’t just put a few quid in or you’ll seem tight.” In a term already crowded with bake sales, ice cream sales and collections for departing support staff or PTA members, the extra asks can land as another cost-of-living hit.

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Mumsnet threads over teacher gift collections regularly split opinion. Some parents call the requested sums “insane,” while others argue the money is justified because teachers are “woefully underpaid and undervalued.” One organizer said a class collection can be cheaper than buying separate gifts, and their group settled on £5 per member of staff, or £15 per child in total for a teacher and two teaching assistants.

There is no statutory requirement for every UK school to have a gifts policy, but many do set their own rules. Academy trusts should keep a policy and a register for gifts, hospitality, awards, prizes or other benefits that could compromise judgement or integrity. Some schools set value limits of £20, £25, £30 or even £100, while cash gifts are often barred altogether.

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In a national survey of more than 1,000 teachers, Teachers of Tomorrow put the figure at 75% for appreciation through gift cards and items from Amazon wish lists.