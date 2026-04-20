Parents Weigh AI Risks and Benefits for Children

A growing number of parents express concern about AI use by their children, yet many worry even more about them missing out if they avoid the technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly part of daily life for students, and parents across the U.S. are grappling with the dual challenge of embracing its benefits while managing its potential risks. While many parents express concerns about their children’s use of AI tools, an even greater number fear their kids could fall behind if they don’t engage with the technology, according to research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Balancing Worry and Opportunity

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business reports that parents nationwide are experiencing a "double-edged sword" dilemma when it comes to AI. On one hand, they worry about the influence of AI on their children's education, privacy, and social development. On the other, they recognize that AI is becoming an essential skill for future academic and workplace success.

Concerns include: exposure to inappropriate content, data privacy, reliance on technology over traditional skills, and lack of oversight in AI-driven educational tools.

exposure to inappropriate content, data privacy, reliance on technology over traditional skills, and lack of oversight in AI-driven educational tools. Opportunities cited: access to personalized learning, preparation for technology-driven careers, and the development of critical digital literacy skills.

Why Parents Are Concerned

Parents’ anxieties are not unfounded. AI is now embedded in popular apps, online platforms, and even classroom tools. This raises questions about how much control, transparency, and safety exist when children interact with these technologies. Many fear that overreliance on AI could hinder real-world problem-solving abilities or reduce face-to-face social interactions. Others worry about the potential for bias or misinformation delivered by algorithms not easily understood by parents or educators.

AI as a Necessary Skill

Despite these concerns, the pressure to ensure children are not left behind technologically is intense. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects strong growth in computer and information technology fields, with high earning potential and increasing demand for AI literacy. Parents see the ability to use and understand AI as a critical advantage in both education and future employment.

Seeking a Middle Ground

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business notes that parents are seeking strategies to maximize the positive aspects of AI while mitigating risks. Many advocate for:

Clear guidelines for responsible AI use at home and in schools

Improved transparency about how educational AI tools function

Stronger privacy protections for children

Teaching digital literacy skills alongside traditional curricula

At the same time, educational costs and access disparities remain an issue. The Consumer Price Index for education and communication shows that technology investment continues to rise, placing pressure on families and schools to keep pace with AI advancements.

Looking Forward

As AI continues to evolve, the challenge for parents, educators, and policymakers will be to strike a balance between innovation and safety. The consensus emerging from recent research is clear: parents are not simply worried about their children using AI—they are even more concerned about the risks of them not engaging with it at all. Ensuring that children are both protected and prepared for the future will require ongoing attention to policy, education, and family communication as the role of AI expands in society.