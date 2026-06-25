Paris opens supervised canal swimming as heatwave drives drownings

Parisians swam in the Canal Saint-Martin under lifeguard watch as a heatwave and 40 drowning deaths forced the city to improvise.

Paris City Hall opened a 100-metre section of the Canal Saint-Martin to swimmers on June 17, turning a busy urban waterway into a supervised bathing area as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The stretch was guarded by lifeguards and covered by strict safety rules, a sign that the city was moving from discouraging informal swimming to managing it as part of its heat response.

The shift came after residents were already jumping into the canal during a scorching spell in May 2026. Authorities had faced the same basic choice many cities now confront as extreme heat becomes more common: try to keep people out of dangerous water, or give them a controlled place to cool off. In Paris, they chose the latter, treating the canal not as an open-ended swimming spot but as a designated bathing area.

AI-generated illustration

The decision carried a sharper edge because drownings had been rising alongside the heat. Sébastien Lecornu said 40 people drowned in France over a five-day period during the heatwave, underscoring how quickly hot weather can drive people toward rivers, lakes and the sea. Public-health officials have warned that the risk rises in crowded, unsupervised conditions, especially when swimmers are already fatigued by extreme temperatures.

Santé publique France recorded 1,418 drowning incidents in France from June 1 to September 30, 2025, including 409 deaths. That total was higher than in the same period in 2024, adding to the concern now shaping emergency responses in Paris and beyond. The agency’s figures point to a pattern that is no longer limited to seaside vacations or isolated accidents, but is increasingly tied to heat, overcrowding and the search for relief in open water.

Myrabella via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Paris’s canal opening has therefore become more than a seasonal novelty. City Hall is presenting it as both a cooling measure and a public-safety intervention, a small but visible adaptation in a capital preparing for more frequent and more intense heat. The scene on the Canal Saint-Martin suggests how quickly urban infrastructure is being repurposed when summer weather turns hazardous: not just to offer a pleasant swim, but to keep people alive.