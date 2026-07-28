Paris police arrest man after knife attack wounds three women

French police detained a man after three women were stabbed near Porte de Clichy, including two who were severely wounded, as bystanders helped restrain him.

French police detained a man after he attacked three women with two kitchen knives near Porte de Clichy in northwest Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said. The women were 19, 24 and 36 years old, and two of them were severely wounded. Bystanders and an off-duty police officer helped pin the suspect to the ground before officers took him into custody.

The attack landed in a part of Paris where the public expects police to move fast and where any street assault can spread fear beyond the immediate scene. Witness video showed the suspect’s motive remained unknown as the violence was being contained, and investigators had not publicly identified any wider target or plan.

That uncertainty matters in a city that has lived through repeated alerts over public safety, knife violence and the strain on officers in dense urban spaces. A Paris knife attack on Feb. 3, 2024, wounded three people and police ruled out terrorism, a reminder that the capital has faced more than one sudden stabbing case without an immediate link to a broader plot.

The July 27 attack is likely to intensify that same debate over how much protection a busy city can provide before ordinary bystanders are forced to step in. In this case, the sequence was stark: three women were attacked, two were badly hurt, and the suspect was restrained at the scene, leaving the immediate focus on emergency care, the arrest and the question of why it happened. On the facts known so far, it appears to be a violent, isolated assault rather than evidence of a wider campaign.