Paris stages first high-diving competition in the Seine near Eiffel Tower

Athletes are diving from a 20-meter platform in the Seine beside the Eiffel Tower, turning Paris’s cleanup promise into a public test. The showcase revives doubts about water quality.

Paris is staging its first high-diving competition in the Seine, with athletes launching from a 20-meter platform near the Eiffel Tower and the Bir-Hakeim Bridge. The event puts one of the city’s most visible waterways at the center of a sporting showcase built to prove the river can be used again.

The competition is part of the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris, which run from 31 July to 16 August 2026. European Aquatics has placed high diving in the Paris 2026 program, and the venue gives the Eiffel Tower a direct role in the backdrop, turning the riverbank into a stage for a sport defined by height, speed and precision.

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That display is also a test of Paris’s bigger civic promise. AP described the competition as a “spectacular new test” of the city’s effort to reclaim the Seine for sport, and the symbolism lands after years of cleanup work tied to the Olympics. Reuters reported in August 2024 that more than 1.4 billion euros, about $1.6 billion, had been invested in cleaning the Seine before the Games.

Paris did use the Seine for Olympic swimming and triathlon events in 2024, after long-running concerns over water quality. Reuters also reported then that some skepticism remained even after the city delivered those events, a reminder that a one-off competition and a durable public amenity are not the same thing.

Source: whio.com

The high-diving meet extends that debate into a more public, more theatrical form. A platform in front of the Eiffel Tower makes for a powerful image, but it also sharpens the question at the center of Paris’s claim: whether the Seine has been meaningfully restored for regular use, or whether elite events are still doing the work of reassurance for a river whose safety carries continuing public-health and civic stakes.