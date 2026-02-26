Acclaimed director Park Chan-Wook will lead the jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, marking a milestone for Korean cinema and the festival’s global outlook.

Park Chan-Wook, the celebrated South Korean filmmaker, has been appointed as the president of the jury for the 79th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place in 2026. This landmark selection positions Park at the helm of one of the world’s most influential film festivals and further cements his status as a leading figure in international cinema.

Park Chan-Wook’s International Influence

Known for genre-defining films such as Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and Decision to Leave, Park Chan-Wook is widely recognized for his unique visual style and narrative daring. His works have consistently garnered critical acclaim and have been featured in major international festivals. According to the Unifrance filmography database, Park’s films have not only collected numerous awards but have also contributed to the global rise of Korean cinema.

for Oldboy in 2004 and the Best Director award for Decision to Leave in 2022, underscoring his long-standing relationship with the festival. He has also served on previous Cannes juries, bringing extensive experience and a distinct perspective to the role.

Significance of the Appointment

Park’s appointment as jury president comes at a time when the Cannes Film Festival continues to recognize and celebrate a broader diversity of cinematic voices. As noted by Variety and Deadline, Park becomes one of the few Asian filmmakers to preside over the jury in the festival’s history, reflecting Cannes’ ongoing commitment to global representation. The official record of Cannes jury presidents shows a growing international mix in recent decades, emphasizing the festival’s evolving focus.

Role and Responsibilities at Cannes

As jury president, Park will lead a panel of respected international filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals in deliberating on the festival’s main competition. The jury is tasked with awarding prestigious prizes, including the Palme d’Or, Grand Prix, and Jury Prize, which have historically set the course for global film trends and director careers.

The jury typically consists of nine members, selected for their achievements and contributions to cinema. Park’s depth of experience and innovative vision are expected to shape the jury’s deliberations and choices.

The Cannes Film Festival sees hundreds of submissions each year, with a highly competitive official selection representing the latest in world cinema.

Korean Cinema’s Growing Presence

Park’s elevation to jury president is also a testament to Korean cinema’s increasing visibility on the world stage. Following the historic Palme d’Or win by Parasite in 2019 and the festival’s growing inclusion of Korean filmmakers, Park’s leadership signals the sustained influence of South Korea in international film. Industry analysis in recent years, such as the Cannes by the Numbers report, has highlighted a steady uptick in Asian and non-Western representation across juries and film selections.

Looking Ahead to the 79th Festival

As anticipation builds for the 79th edition, Park Chan-Wook’s presidency is expected to draw further international attention. The festival’s choices often reverberate throughout the industry, influencing distribution deals, awards buzz, and critical discourse. Park’s stewardship will likely spotlight films that push artistic boundaries, much as his own work has done.

In the coming months, the full jury and official selection will be announced, setting the stage for another competitive and globally minded Cannes Film Festival under Park Chan-Wook’s guidance.